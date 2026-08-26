Major Update On The Rock’s Potential WWE WrestleMania 43 Match

According to a previous report from PWMania.com, Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority is actively pursuing WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to headline WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh next year. Negotiations are progressing; however, The Rock’s demanding Hollywood schedule may pose significant challenges in securing his participation, as noted by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Vin Diesel recently revealed that filming for “Fast Forever,” the planned eleventh installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, is set to begin later this December. Diesel mentioned to Variety last week, “We start shooting in December, if I can make good on the request from the studio.” The Rock, whose return as Luke Hobbs was teased during a post-credits scene in “Fast X” in 2023, is expected to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel, which is scheduled for theatrical release on March 17, 2028.

Meltzer explained that since filming “Fast Forever” will likely take several months, The Rock’s participation in a match at WrestleMania may be unrealistic. He highlighted that if The Rock receives a substantial offer, there could be a possibility for his involvement. However, Meltzer expressed uncertainty about when The Rock would find time to train while working on the film. He emphasized that The Rock, known for his dedication, would not perform in the ring without adequate preparation, given his strong work ethic.

While Meltzer does not foresee The Rock participating in a match, he believes that an appearance at WrestleMania is possible. He noted that, especially in Saudi Arabia, the financial incentive to bring in The Rock would be significant, but from a timing perspective, it seems unlikely he will be able to compete.

The Rock has not appeared on WWE television since the Elimination Chamber event in Toronto in 2025, where he ordered John Cena to attack then-Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes after Rhodes declined The Rock’s offer to ally with him. The Rock has expressed his excitement for WrestleMania 43 in a recent interview with Raffi Talks, stating that his discussions with WWE have been positive and will always remain so.