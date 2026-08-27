Ric Flair Misses Las Vegas Ceremony Due To Health Issues

Ric Flair received one of professional wrestling’s most prestigious career honors this week, although ongoing health issues prevented “The Nature Boy” from attending the ceremony in person.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was presented with the “Iron” Mike Mazurki Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Cauliflower Alley Club, during the organization’s annual reunion at the Plaza Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year’s reunion was held from August 24-26.

Flair was unable to travel to Las Vegas due to health issues, but still participated in the ceremony remotely, delivering his acceptance speech live via video.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler introduced Flair for the honor, with Jimmy Hart joining Lawler on stage for the presentation.

Steve Argintaru of TSN, who attended the event, reported on the presentation and shared photos of Flair appearing on screen to accept the award.

The honor comes as Flair, 77, has recently acknowledged on social media that he is dealing with health problems.

The “Iron” Mike Mazurki Award is named after Cauliflower Alley Club co-founder Mike Mazurki, who enjoyed careers both as a professional wrestler and a Hollywood character actor.

Presented annually since 1992, the award recognizes an individual whose career embodies the spirit and traditions of the Cauliflower Alley Club. Numerous legendary figures from professional wrestling have received the honor over the years, and it is widely regarded as the organization’s most prestigious award.

Founded in 1965, the Cauliflower Alley Club is a nonprofit fraternal organization made up of current and former professional wrestlers and boxers. In addition to holding its annual Las Vegas reunion, the organization provides financial assistance to members of the wrestling community in need.

Flair’s current health issues come after several serious medical battles over the years.

In August 2017, the 16-time world champion was hospitalized after suffering organ failure and was placed into a medically induced coma. Flair later revealed that doctors had given him only a 20 percent chance of survival.

He underwent surgery and ultimately spent 31 days in the hospital. Flair has since spoken openly about the experience and how the life-threatening ordeal forced him to confront the consequences of decades of hard living.

Despite the severity of that health crisis, Flair returned to public appearances within months and eventually stepped back inside the ring.

In July 2022, at the age of 73, Flair competed in what was promoted as his final match. He teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville.

Now, more than five decades after beginning his legendary career, Flair has added the “Iron” Mike Mazurki Award to his long list of professional wrestling honors.

PWMania.com wishes Ric Flair a full and speedy recovery.