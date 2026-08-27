Vince McMahon Dispute Resolved In $147.5 Million WWE Lawsuit Settlement

As reported by PWMania.com, a planned settlement in WWE’s shareholder lawsuit was delayed earlier this month due to a dispute between former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the other defendants regarding insurance and indemnification. This disagreement affects how much each party will pay toward the settlement.

According to Brandon Thurston, the dispute has now been resolved. WWE’s attorney recently filed a letter stating that the issues between the parties have been addressed and that they are currently awaiting the insurance carriers’ approval of the agreement. The judge overseeing the case has issued an order approving the request for an update today. Thurston also mentioned that if the insurers provide their approval and the settlement is filed, it could be officially recorded within the next day. The total settlement amount is $147.5 million.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2023 against Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Triple H, George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson. It alleges that the TKO merger caused damages to WWE shareholders by undervaluing the wrestling promotion. Additionally, it claims that WWE’s investigation into McMahon regarding sexual misconduct allegations was a “sham,” and that McMahon manipulated the sale process to Endeavor for his own benefit. This conduct is said to have ultimately breached the defendants’ fiduciary duty to the shareholders.