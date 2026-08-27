Update On Ilja Dragunov’s WWE Departure And Potential AEW Interest

New details have emerged regarding Ilja Dragunov’s departure from WWE, including clarification over who made the decision and reported interest from AEW.

As previously reported, Dragunov recently left WWE after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE did make Dragunov an offer to remain with the company. However, the former NXT Champion ultimately decided not to sign the proposed deal, making his departure his own decision.

A WWE source reportedly indicated that those within the company do not currently expect Dragunov’s absence to be a brief one.

Unlike some other recent departures involving names such as Bronson Reed or Baron Corbin, Dragunov is reportedly viewed internally as “done with the company for the time being.”

While that appears to close the door on an immediate WWE return, interest from elsewhere may already be developing.

According to the report, a source within AEW believes the company will pursue Dragunov if contact has not already been made.

One source even suggested that Dragunov could potentially surface in AEW relatively quickly if negotiations between the two sides progress smoothly.

With AEW All In: London taking place this Sunday, the possibility of Dragunov making a surprise appearance at the event was raised.

WrestleVotes noted that the gauntlet match scheduled for All In contains open spots that could provide AEW with an opportunity to introduce a surprise entrant, with Dragunov considered a particularly strong fit for that scenario.

However, there is currently no confirmation that Dragunov has signed with AEW or that he is scheduled to appear at All In. The possibility remains speculative and dependent on whether negotiations take place and progress quickly enough.

What appears clearer is that Dragunov’s WWE exit was not simply the company choosing to move on from him. WWE reportedly presented him with a new contract, but the two sides were unable to reach terms and Dragunov elected not to accept the offer.

With Dragunov now available and AEW reportedly interested, his next move could quickly become one of the more closely watched free-agent stories in professional wrestling.