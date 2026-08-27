Backstage Update On Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods’ Potential AEW Debuts

Speculation surrounding the futures of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods is heating up ahead of AEW All In: London, with multiple sources reportedly believing the former New Day members are headed to AEW.

As previously reported, Kingston and Woods, also known as Austin Creed, mutually agreed to part ways with WWE on May 2, 2026.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline previously reported that the longtime WWE stars “were asked to restructure” their contracts. Kingston and Woods were reportedly unhappy with the proposed deals, and WWE subsequently granted their releases.

Now, their next destination could be coming into focus.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, there is growing belief within AEW that Kingston and Creed could make their debuts at All In: London this weekend.

Two separate sources reportedly indicated that they believe the duo is AEW-bound. However, there is currently no confirmation that Kingston and Creed have officially signed with the company or are scheduled to appear at Wembley Stadium.

Adding to the speculation, WrestleVotes reported that multiple people already in London are expecting the former WWE stars to join AEW on Sunday.

Should Kingston and Creed appear at All In, there are multiple places on the card where AEW could potentially introduce them.

The AEW World Trios Championship “Roulette Royale” match scheduled for the All In: London Buy-In provides one possibility, while the Casino Gauntlet match could also accommodate surprise entrants.

Either scenario would give Kingston and Creed an opportunity to make an immediate in-ring impact if they are indeed set to debut.

The pair spent the majority of their WWE careers together as members of The New Day, becoming one of the most successful and recognizable acts of their generation. Alongside Big E, Kingston and Woods accumulated numerous tag team championships and established The New Day as a cornerstone of WWE’s tag team division.

Their WWE departure earlier this year immediately created questions about what would come next, and AEW has now emerged as their reported destination.

For now, neither AEW nor Kingston and Creed have publicly confirmed a deal, and their potential All In appearance remains unconfirmed.

However, with two sources reportedly believing the duo is AEW-bound and people already in London expecting them to surface this Sunday, Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed will be two names to watch closely when AEW takes over Wembley Stadium for All In: London.