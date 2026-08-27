WWE WrestlePalooza: Perth Set For This December

WWE issued the following:

WWE® Expands Partnership With Western Australia Through 2028

Perth To Host WWE Weekend Takeovers Annually Over Next Three Years

Kicking Off with Wrestlepalooza: Perth® on December 12, 2026, live from RAC Arena

August 27, 2026 – WWE, in partnership with the Western Australian Government through Tourism Western Australia, today announced a new three-year agreement that will see Perth host WWE Weekend Takeovers featuring a Premium Live Event annually from 2026 through 2028, kicking off with Wrestlepalooza: Perth on Saturday, December 12, 2026.

The first WWE Weekend Takeover under the new agreement will see RAC Arena host SmackDown® on Friday, December 11, followed by Wrestlepalooza: Perth on Saturday, December 12, and Raw® on Monday, December 14.

The announcement follows the blockbuster success of WWE’s inaugural Wrestlepalooza in 2025, headlined by John Cena and Brock Lesnar, that kicked off WWE’s partnership with ESPN.

WWE’s previous events in Perth, including Elimination Chamber: Perth® in 2024 and Crown Jewel: Perth® in 2025, collectively attracted tens of thousands of visitors from outside Western Australia and generated more than AUD $58 million for the state’s economy.

In addition to the live events, Perth will also play host to a range of WWE fan experiences throughout the city, including WWE Superstores, WWE Superstar meet-and-greets, community activities and more.

Fans can register their interest now ahead of 2026 WWE Weekend Takeover tickets becoming available, by visiting www.wwe.com/return-to-perth.

Additionally, Wrestlepalooza: Perth Priority Pass Packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans unrivaled access to every exhilarating moment. Packages include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. For more information visit onlocationexp.com.

WWE and Tourism Western Australia acknowledge the traditional custodians throughout Western Australia and their continuing connection to the land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to all Aboriginal peoples; Elders past, present and emerging.

About WWE®

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Tourism Western Australia

Tourism WA is the WA Government agency responsible for promoting Western Australia as an incredible holiday and events destination. Our role is to inspire more people to visit WA from Australia and around the world.

We do this by marketing the state to our key international markets through innovative campaigns; developing, attracting and promoting major sporting, arts, cultural and business events; and working with government and the tourism industry to improve access, accommodation and tourism experiences for our visitors.