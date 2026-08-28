CM Punk’s New Netflix Movie Gets November Release Date

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk is set to co-star in a new Netflix feature film based on the novel “The Bodyguard” by Catherine Center. According to Collider, the film, now titled “Guarding Stars,” is scheduled for release on Netflix in November 2026. It will stream exclusively on the platform starting November 18.

Deadline reports that Netflix decided to change the title because of the 1992 movie “The Bodyguard,” which starred Kevin Costner and the late Whitney Houston.

In “Guarding Stars,” Punk will star alongside Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki, who lead the cast. The story, based on the 2022 novel, follows a no-nonsense bodyguard named Hannah Brooks (played by Meester), who is hired to protect a charming superstar actor, Jack Stapleton (played by Padalecki), during the holiday season. As the plot unfolds, sparks fly between them and secrets come to light, complicating their Christmas experience.

Other cast members include veteran actress Andie MacDowell and country music stars Walker Hayes and Noah LaLonde. The film is directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, with a screenplay by Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith, Gina Matthews, and Grant Scharbo.