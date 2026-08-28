Backstage News On WWE Canceling Planned AAA Event In New York City

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, after finalizing the AAA taping schedule for 2026 in February, a live edition of AAA was originally planned for November 14th at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. However, it has been reported that this date is no longer on the Manhattan Center’s internal calendar. WWE has not officially announced this date either.

The report also mentioned that a source within WWE confirmed that the November 14th event was indeed planned but ultimately canceled. This decision was made to ensure that the company can maintain its focus on the New York City market during WrestleMania 43 weekend.

Both AAA Eternal Glory and WWE NXT Stand & Deliver are scheduled to take place at the Infosys Theater in Madison Square Garden during WrestleMania 43 weekend, while WrestleMania 43 itself is set to be held in Saudi Arabia.