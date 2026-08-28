WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (8/28/2026): Cleveland, OH.

The road to WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event continues tonight.

WWE returns to the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio this evening, as WWE SmackDown airs live at 8/7c on USA Network in North America, and Netflix for international fans.

Thus far, advertised for the Friday, August 28, 2026 episode are the following appearances:

* How will CM Punk and Kevin Owens respond after chaotic Undisputed WWE Title Match?

* Cody Rhodes has a message for Randy Orton en route to Sunday Night’s Main Event

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.