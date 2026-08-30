WWE Files Trademark For New Royce Keys And OTM Faction Name

WWE recently filed a trademark application for the term “946” on Friday, August 28, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services, specifically for wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers. It also covers the provision of wrestling news and information through a global computer network.

According to False Finish, the term “946” refers to the alliance of Royce Keys and OTM, which consists of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Keys returned to WWE RAW this past Monday night with a new attitude and new allies, Price and Nima. The trio unleashed a brutal attack on both The Usos and Keys’ former allies, Solo Sikoa and LA Knight, standing tall amid the chaos as the show concluded.

Keys had been absent from WWE television since being brutally defeated by Jacob Fatu during and after a Street Fight on RAW earlier this month. Meanwhile, Nima was expelled from Los Perros del Mal following his defeat to Penta in the Lucha Libre AAA show last week.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”