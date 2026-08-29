Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre And Joe Hendry’s WWE Returns

WWE announced its partnership with ReelShort in July to create an original series featuring several of its superstars. The project includes short episodes designed for vertical viewing on smartphones, featuring Drew McIntyre, Joe Hendry, and Jacob Fatu, along with notable microdrama actors Marc Herrmann and Chase Mattson. Although WWE has yet to announce a release date for the series, it is expected to premiere in early fall.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE’s live-action microdrama with ReelShort has completed filming in Los Angeles, California. This wrap-up may allow McIntyre and Hendry to return to regular appearances on WWE television soon, following Fatu’s recent return to RAW, where he has been appearing regularly with The Bloodline.

McIntyre has not wrestled since losing to Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match at WrestleMania 42. During his absence, he has been involved in other acting projects. Hendry wrestled once in August while working on the ReelShort production, with his most recent match occurring on the RAW following SummerSlam, where he lost to Bron Breakker.