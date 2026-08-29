Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For The John Cena Classic

The John Cena Classic was first announced by the 17-time World Champion John Cena himself during WWE Backlash earlier this year. The tournament is expected to feature talents from both the WWE main roster and NXT, although the participant list has yet to be revealed. Reports indicate that the John Cena Classic will focus on newer, younger wrestlers and may include a championship.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is currently targeting December 12 as the date for the John Cena Classic. The report also notes that WWE has not confirmed whether the event will stream on Netflix or another platform. Additionally, the December 12 date presents a scheduling conflict for WWE, as the company has already announced Wrestlepalooza: Perth for the same day at the RAC Arena in Australia. WWE will hold SmackDown at the venue on December 11, followed by RAW on December 14.

As of now, December 12 remains the tentative date for the John Cena Classic. However, the specifics regarding the location, participants, format, and distribution plans have yet to be finalized, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.