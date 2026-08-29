Backstage Update On WWE’s Interest In Richard Holliday

There has been speculation since at least July that WWE is interested in signing Richard Holliday. This speculation intensified when Holliday left his boots in the ring at a GCW show, signaling that he was finished with the company. Earlier, in January, TNA Wrestling had also shown interest in him, and he participated in a WWE tryout after returning to in-ring action following his battle with cancer.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the same sources confirming WWE’s interest in Holliday are still in contact about him, but there has been no actual progress toward bringing him into the company.

Holliday, who refers to himself as the “Most Marketable,” often interacts with WWE personalities on social media, including Matt Cardona and Sgt. Slaughter. He has previously wrestled for various promotions, including AEW and MLW. While there is no information on the cause of the delay, it is possible that WWE’s creative team is biding time for the right moment to introduce Holliday to NXT.

A veteran of indie wrestling for nearly a decade, Holliday was trained by Paul Roma and is best known for his time in MLW, where he teamed with MJF to feud against Teddy Hart and his Foundation.