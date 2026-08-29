WWE Files Trademark Application For Zilla Fatu

WWE recently filed a trademark application for the term “Zilla Fatu” on Thursday, August 27, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services, specifically for wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers. It also encompasses the provision of wrestling news and information through a global computer network.

Fatu made his WWE NXT debut on the August 11 episode, where he attacked both Grayson Waller and Cruz Montana during the NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match. He is set to challenge for the NXT Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Heatwave this Sunday. Fatu has previously competed for promotions such as GCW, MLW, HOG, and Reality of Wrestling (ROW), which is owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”