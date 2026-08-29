Backstage Update On WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Potentially Coming To Netflix

WWE typically airs its Saturday Night’s Main Event special on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. However, some fans have speculated that the two streaming services might collaborate or that the special could switch platforms altogether, as the WWE library is expected to no longer be available on Peacock in the U.S.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, there is some truth to these rumors, but it’s not just that Netflix is simply acquiring the show. Meltzer noted that the plan is to create a Peacock hub on Netflix, similar to how Disney+ and Hulu have integrated hubs for one another on their platforms. This means that, technically, Saturday Night’s Main Event would be available on Netflix via the Peacock hub, but it would likely be accessible only to subscribers who purchase a bundled subscription.

The report suggests that this type of deal brings us closer to buying a package of premium channels on streaming, reminiscent of traditional cable TV. As things evolve, companies are realizing that the old business models were successful for a reason. It’s unlikely that Netflix would stop at just one new hub; if the ESPN deal indeed falls through, premium live events (PLEs) could potentially make their way to Netflix in the next five years.