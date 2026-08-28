Backstage News On Potential Ladder Match At AEW All In

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, a multi-women’s ladder match may be added to the card for this weekend’s 2026 AEW All In: London pay-per-view (PPV) event. Meltzer clarified that he has not confirmed the match, but he anticipates it will likely be announced during Collision.

This report follows an AEW media call in which Sean Ross Sapp mentioned that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan hinted at another women’s match for the show. Additionally, Jon Alba noted that Khan teased a “major women’s match” to be announced for The Buy-In pre-show.

Details of the match remain unclear, other than it will involve multiple women and a ladder. There is speculation online that it might be a TBS Championship match. Maya World, the current TBS Champion, was pinned by Persephone in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match during last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW All In: London 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 30th, at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and will air live on PPV, HBO Max in the U.S., and MyAEW internationally.