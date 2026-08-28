Updated Lineup For AEW All In: London 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 All In: London pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this weekend.

The AEW World Trios Champions, “Hangman” Adam Page and Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido), will defend their titles against The Death Riders, The Demand, The Dogs, The Conglomeration, Bang Bang Gang, and one more team to be announced in a Casino Trios Roulette Royale Match.

Previously announced for the event is AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley of The Death Riders facing Nigel McGuinness in the finals of the AEW Continental Challenge Cup Tournament. Additionally, a Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match will feature confirmed participants Andrade El Ídolo, MJF, “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa, Chris Jericho, and Mark Davis from the Don Callis Family, with more competitors to be revealed in the coming days.

Other matches previously announced for the event include “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, the AEW International Champion from the Don Callis Family, defending his title in a three-way match against fellow Don Callis Family member “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada and “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita.

In another match, AEW TNT Champion Kevin Knight, who is also a member of the Don Callis Family, will take on Darby Allin in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion, consisting of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, will defend their titles against The Brawling Birds, made up of Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter.

Furthermore, AEW Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her title against “The CEO” Mercedes Moné. The AEW World Tag Team Champions, Cage & Cope—composed of Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland—will defend their titles against The Young Bucks, featuring Matt and Nick Jackson. Lastly, AEW World Champion “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will defend his title against “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay.

AEW All In: London 2026 will take place on Sunday, August 30, at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and will be broadcast live on PPV.