Luchasaurus Provides Injury Update And Potential AEW Return Timeline

AEW star Luchasaurus recently appeared on Knicks Film School, where he discussed several topics, including his recent fourth surgery to repair his rotator cuffs. He expressed his hope that he will be cleared to return to the ring by October.

Luchasaurus said, “I had to get my rotator cuffs fixed, and they are tendons. With a tendon, there is a specific timetable that you can’t beat no matter what, and that’s six months. The second shoulder was done in February and then one in April. Around the end of October, as long as it all heals right, I’ll be cleared to start exploring what a comeback looks like.”

Luchasaurus has been inactive since AEW Worlds End in December after suffering a shoulder injury during a battle royale.

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(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)