Backstage Update On Willow Nightingale’s Injury

During a backstage segment on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Moné ambushed reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale. This attack followed an earlier incident at AEW Close Up, where Moné stomped on Nightingale’s hand, causing the champion to grimace in pain.

After Wednesday’s episode, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported on Twitter (X) that Nightingale has sustained a legitimate hand injury. However, he also noted that she is expected to work through the pain and compete at Wembley Stadium this Sunday.

Nightingale has faced several injuries over the past few months. A shoulder injury in May forced her to vacate the AEW TBS Championship and withdraw from the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. She was ultimately replaced by the eventual winner and her opponent at All In, Mercedes Moné.

Nightingale made her return to AEW TV on the July 8 episode of Dynamite and won a Casino Gauntlet match, earning a shot at the Women’s World Championship at Redemption. On July 26, she defeated Thekla to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship, setting up a match with Moné at All In: London.