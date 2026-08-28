AEW All In Title Match Remains Unresolved Days Before Wembley Show

AEW World Trios Champions “Hangman” Adam Page and Brodido (comprised of Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) are set to defend their titles in a multi-team match at All In: London this Sunday. However, the company has yet to announce the challengers for the title match, despite several trios stepping up to face the champions.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (per F4WOnline.com), there are still many details to be worked out regarding the match. Alvarez mentioned that this uncertainty is why no challengers have been announced yet.

Page and Brodido won the AEW World Trios Championship from The Demand at Grand Slam: Mexico earlier this month and have since defended their title once, successfully facing The Lethal Swirl on the August 12 episode of Collision.