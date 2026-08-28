AEW All In: London 2026 Runtime Revealed

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is scheduled to host its 2026 All In: London pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sunday, August 30, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

During a media call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed various topics, including the runtime for this weekend’s PPV. Khan announced that All In: London will be a four-hour event, starting at 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET and concluding around 4 PM CT / 5 PM ET.

Khan said, “It’s going to be a show that will run at most on pay-per-view for four hours, and I have the show (laid) out right now — of course things can always happen. It’s live television but, the way it’s paced right now, I think fans are really gonna like it. It will go live on pay-per-view at 1 PM EST, 10 PM PST. I expect the show to be over by 5 PM EST, by 2 PM PST.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)