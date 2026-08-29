Backstage Update On Bayley’s WWE Contract Status

WWE veteran Bayley has been absent from television since losing to Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Despite her absence, Valkyria has continued to mention Bayley’s name on RAW, particularly during segments involving Sol Ruca and IYO SKY. These references have kept Bayley connected to an ongoing storyline.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s continued references to Bayley suggest that company officials believe she is likely to sign a new deal. However, the report does not confirm that Bayley has already signed a new agreement; it simply indicates that WWE believes she will.

As of now, Bayley has not publicly confirmed whether she has signed a new contract with WWE or if she plans to leave the company.