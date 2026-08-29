Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Royce Keys And OTM

PWMania.com previously reported that Royce Keys teamed up with OTM, consisting of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, during their main roster debut on Monday night’s episode of RAW. Together, they attacked The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight during a scheduled main event match.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, their debut is being compared to that of Nexus and The Shield, as both factions were introduced as new forces that quickly entered significant storylines. Meltzer also mentioned that this development could potentially lead to a WarGames match involving Keys, Nima, and Price.

The report indicated that discussions about pairing Keys and OTM began about a month prior. Originally, plans were in place for OTM to split up, and WWE’s Vice President of Content and Development, Jeremy Borash, had considered placing Nima in Los Perros Del Mal in AAA. They had even started a storyline in NXT that would break up Nima and Price.

However, these plans were eventually scrapped, and AAA storylines began writing Nima out of the faction. Instead, Nima and Price moved to WWE’s main roster together as OTM and aligned with Keys during their debut on RAW.