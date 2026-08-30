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Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE logo
WWE logo

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between September 6th, 2026, through Saturday, November 28th, 2026, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

* WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event (Atlanta) on September 6th – 7,269 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Birmingham) on September 7th – 4,249 tickets sold.

* AAA TripleMania 34 Night 1 (Las Vegas) on September 11th – 5,908 tickets sold.

* AAA TripleMania 34 Night 2 (Mexico City) on September 13th – 19,000 tickets sold.

* WWE Worlds Collide (Chicago, Illinois) on September 26th – 9,407 tickets sold.

* WWE Money In The Bank (New Orleans) on October 10th – 7,563 tickets sold.

* WWE Survivor Series (Houston, Texas) on November 28th – 20,639 tickets sold.

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