AAA Ola de Calor Results – August 30, 2026

WWE and AAA presented the Ola de Calor special live from Edinburg, Texas, on Sunday afternoon.

The broadcast opened with the traditional footage of wrestlers arriving at the venue. AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio was approached by Dorian Roldán, who told him not to do anything until he had spoken with Rey Mysterio. After Roldán left, Dominik immediately pulled out his phone and instructed someone to proceed with “Plan B.”

Lince Dorado, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Mini Abismo Negro vs. Axiom, Mr. Iguana, Mascarita Sagrada and Noisy Boy

Axiom and Joaquin Wilde began the match by exchanging wristlocks. Wilde briefly gained control, but Axiom stopped him with a dropkick. Wilde answered with a clothesline before tagging in Cruz Del Toro.

Axiom avoided an attempted double-team maneuver and tagged in Noisy Boy, who immediately caught Del Toro with a kick to the head. Del Toro escaped the ring before sneaking up behind Noisy Boy and driving him into his team’s corner.

Lince Dorado entered and found himself opposite Mascarita Sagrada. Dorado initially complained about the matchup before lifting Sagrada and slamming him to the mat. Sagrada then tagged Mr. Iguana, much to the crowd’s delight, and Iguana delivered a springboard DDT to Dorado.

A brawl erupted before Mini Abismo Negro launched himself from the top rope onto several competitors at ringside. Del Toro and Dorado followed with dives of their own, leaving bodies scattered around the ring.

The opposing team isolated Iguana after the action returned inside. Wilde hit a corner clothesline before combining with Del Toro for a double-team suplex. Mini Abismo Negro followed with a backbreaker, while Dorado knocked Sagrada from the apron and dropped an elbow onto Iguana.

Iguana fought back with chops, but Dorado stopped him with a backstabber. Dorado attempted a shooting star press, only for Iguana to move and make the hot tag to Sagrada.

Sagrada ran through Del Toro and Wilde before catching Dorado with a springboard shoulder tackle. He later countered Mini Abismo Negro’s airplane spin into a pinning combination, but Negro was not the legal competitor.

Noisy Boy hit Dorado with a poisonrana before delivering a twisting springboard dive to the floor. Sagrada then took out Negro with a springboard attack from the top rope.

Back inside, Del Toro dropkicked Iguana and attempted a Phoenix Splash, but Iguana moved out of the way. Iguana followed with a sit-out DDT and scored the decisive pinfall.

Winners: Axiom, Mr. Iguana, Mascarita Sagrada and Noisy Boy

Gauntlet Match to Determine the No. 1 Contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

Reigning AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Flammer came to ringside to watch the match. It was noted that Flammer has held the championship for more than 1,000 days and believes she has defeated everyone placed in front of her.

Lady Shani vs. Adelicious

Former two-time champion Lady Shani and Adelicious began with a series of wristlocks and technical exchanges. Neither woman maintained a clear advantage until Shani connected with a shoulder block.

Adelicious avoided a clothesline and traded nearfalls with Shani, who responded with a kick to the back and a backstabber. Shani followed with another kick for a two-count.

Adelicious recovered and drove Shani into the corner before delivering a handspring stomp. She climbed to the top rope, but Shani avoided the 450 splash and caught Adelicious in a quick pinning combination.

Winner: Lady Shani

Lady Shani vs. Thea Hail

Thea Hail sprinted to the ring and immediately dropkicked Shani. Hail targeted Shani’s arm before delivering a headscissors takedown and diving onto her at ringside.

Shani regained control with a kick to the head and later trapped Hail in a Boston crab. She lifted Hail into a modified submission hold before attempting an armbar, but Hail escaped.

Hail applied an armbar through the ropes and later stacked Shani up during an exchange of pinning combinations to earn the three-count.

Winner: Thea Hail

Thea Hail vs. La Catalina

La Catalina charged to the ring and kicked Hail in the face before connecting with a top-rope dropkick and a hip attack in the corner.

Catalina delivered a fisherman’s suplex, but Hail avoided another hip attack and continued targeting the arm. Hail trapped Catalina’s fingers beneath the turnbuckle pad and kicked her hand before applying an arm breaker and driving her knee into the damaged limb.

Catalina fought back with clotheslines, a top-rope crossbody and a knee strike in the corner. She lifted Hail onto her shoulders, but Hail countered into a Kimura lock.

Hail attempted the submission again moments later, but Catalina countered by bridging Hail’s shoulders to the mat for the pinfall.

Winner: La Catalina

La Catalina vs. La Hiedra

La Hiedra, Flammer’s Las Tóxicas stablemate, entered as the final participant and brought her AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship to ringside.

Hiedra immediately attacked Catalina and continued targeting the arm that Hail had damaged. Catalina eventually fought back with open-handed strikes and sent Hiedra outside before wiping her out with a dive.

Catalina draped Hiedra across the top rope and climbed to the top turnbuckle, but Hiedra pulled her down. Hiedra followed with a face-first slam for a two-count before arguing with the referee and retrieving her championship belt.

The referee prevented Hiedra from using the title, but Flammer entered the ring behind the official’s back. Flammer attempted to strike Catalina and accidentally hit Hiedra instead.

Catalina capitalized with a bicycle kick to win the match and earn a championship opportunity at TripleMania.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: La Catalina

AAA World Tag Team Championship Match

The War Raiders (c) vs. Los Americanos

Los Americanos earned their championship opportunity by winning a four-way match the previous Saturday. The War Raiders had held the titles since defeating Psycho Clown and Pagano at Noche de Los Grandes in May.

Rayo Americano and Erik began the match, with Erik using his power to slam Rayo. Rayo responded with his speed before tagging in Bravo Americano for a double-team attack.

Erik drove Bravo into his team’s corner, allowing Ivar to enter and overwhelm the smaller challenger. The War Raiders used frequent tags and double-team offense to maintain control.

Rayo attempted to fight both champions by himself but was dropped by a vicious knee from Erik. He continued swinging until he finally reached Bravo for the hot tag.

Bravo took Erik down with a flying clothesline, knocked Ivar from the apron and slammed Erik before connecting with a top-rope crossbody. Ivar tagged in, but Bravo met him on the top turnbuckle and attempted a hurricanrana.

Rayo later delivered a Swanton Bomb to Ivar for a two-count. Ivar responded with a spinning kick to Bravo, while Erik caught Rayo with another knee strike.

The champions launched Ivar into Bravo, but the resulting cover only produced a nearfall. Los Americanos survived another double-team attempt and temporarily took control of Ivar.

Bravo lifted Ivar onto his shoulders and delivered an airplane spin into a slam. He followed with a diving headbutt but appeared to knock himself unconscious upon landing. Ivar immediately rolled Bravo over and scored the pinfall.

Winners and STILL AAA World Tag Team Champions: The War Raiders

A replay revealed that Erik had secretly passed one of the championship belts to Ivar, who positioned it so Bravo landed head-first on it during the diving headbutt.

El Carnicero vs. Chris Carter

El Carnicero made his in-ring debut after weeks of stalking members of the Psycho Circus. A video showed “The Butcher” being transported to the arena inside a cage on the back of a pickup truck.

Chris Carter was severely outmatched from the opening bell. Carnicero threw him around the ring before launching him over the top rope and into the floor. He then drove Carter into the ring post.

Carnicero returned Carter to the ring and delivered a chokeslam before choking him until the referee intervened. He repeatedly bounced Carter’s head against the mat, forcing the official to stop the match.

Result: El Carnicero vs. Chris Carter ended in a no contest

Carnicero continued assaulting Carter after the bell and attempted to tear at his face. Dave the Clown and Murder Clown ran in to make the save, but Carnicero dropped both men with clotheslines and continued the attack.

Psycho Clown then entered carrying a kendo stick and repeatedly struck Carnicero across the back. Psycho eventually clotheslined him over the top rope, but Carnicero landed on his feet.

Psycho Clown challenged Carnicero to a Mexican Street Fight at TripleMania, with the match expected to be made official by AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio.

No. 1 Contender’s Match for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

Mini Vikingo vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Jack Cartwheel

The winner would earn an opportunity to challenge Rey Fénix for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship at TripleMania.

Jack Cartwheel offered handshakes before the bell, which Mini Vikingo and Nathan Frazer accepted. The sportsmanship quickly gave way to a rapid exchange of offense, including Cartwheel attempting to pin both opponents simultaneously.

Frazer was sent outside, leaving Vikingo and Cartwheel to battle until Frazer returned with a double dropkick from the turnbuckles. Frazer worked over both opponents in separate corners before catching Vikingo with a dropkick that sent him spinning through the air.

Cartwheel returned with a headscissors takedown on Frazer before using his signature cartwheel offense against Vikingo. He followed with a lariat to Frazer and a dropkick to Vikingo, but neither resulting cover produced a three-count.

Vikingo sent Cartwheel outside and hit Frazer with a step-up kick and frog splash. He then sent both opponents to the floor and wiped them out with a twisting dive over the top rope.

Cartwheel drove Vikingo into the steel steps before Frazer caught a charging Cartwheel with a Spanish Fly from the top of the steps. Back inside, Frazer delivered an inverted Spanish Fly from the second rope to Vikingo for a close two-count.

Cartwheel reentered with a crucifix pin on Frazer before turning his attention to Vikingo. Frazer later interrupted Cartwheel on the turnbuckles, but Cartwheel powerbombed him before being attacked by Vikingo.

Vikingo delivered Meteoras in opposite corners. Frazer sent Vikingo outside, only for Cartwheel to knock Frazer from the top rope and deliver a tornado moonsault onto Vikingo at ringside.

Frazer responded by dropkicking Cartwheel into the steps. He returned Cartwheel to the ring and hit a frog splash for a two-count. Cartwheel answered with a bridging German suplex but was also unable to secure the victory.

Vikingo delivered a double stomp while Cartwheel had Frazer across his shoulders, leaving all three men down. Once they recovered, the competitors traded strikes before Cartwheel launched himself over the ropes onto both opponents.

Frazer later hit Cartwheel with a superplex and twisting neckbreaker for another nearfall. Vikingo intercepted Frazer on the ropes with a Spanish Fly before battling Cartwheel on the top turnbuckle.

During the frantic closing stretch, Vikingo attempted a shooting star press, but Cartwheel caught him with a kick in midair. Frazer broke up Cartwheel’s subsequent pin attempt.

Vikingo then hit Frazer with a 450 splash, but Cartwheel broke up the cover. The bell sounded immediately afterward as the match reached its 20-minute time limit.

Result: Mini Vikingo vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Jack Cartwheel ended in a time-limit draw

AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix entered after the match and congratulated all three competitors. Fénix announced that he would defend the title against Vikingo, Frazer and Cartwheel in a Fatal Four-Way Match at TripleMania Night 2.

Fatal Four-Way Match for the Vacant AAA Latin American Championship

La Parka vs. El Fiscal vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Damian Priest

AAA unveiled a new Latin American Championship belt before the match, which also marked Damian Priest’s in-ring debut for the promotion.

El Fiscal, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and La Parka immediately joined forces against Priest. He initially fought them off, but Wagner and Parka combined to clothesline him out of the ring before Fiscal followed with a dive.

Priest returned and cleared the ring with heavy strikes. He walked across the top rope in tribute to The Undertaker before launching himself onto Wagner and Fiscal.

Priest delivered strikes in three corners, followed by a Falcon Arrow to La Parka. He attempted another slam, but Fiscal and Wagner broke up the pin.

Wagner caught Priest with a superkick and brainbuster before delivering a cannonball to Fiscal at ringside. Wagner followed with a frog splash onto Priest for a two-count.

Fiscal later dropped Priest with a scoop slam and hit Wagner with a springboard crossbody. La Parka responded by suplexing Fiscal into the corner and delivering separate dives onto Priest and Fiscal.

Parka connected with a Codebreaker on Wagner for a nearfall. Fiscal interrupted Parka’s Bone Breaker, while Wagner delivered a headbutt and jumping DDT to Parka.

Priest returned with a clothesline before throwing Fiscal with the Razor’s Edge. He delivered another Razor’s Edge to Wagner and followed with a chokeslam to Fiscal, but Parka broke up the cover.

La Parka then hit Fiscal with the Bone Breaker and scored the pinfall to become champion.

Winner and NEW AAA Latin American Champion: La Parka

After the match, La Parka invited a child from the front row into the ring to dance with him while celebrating the championship victory.

AAA Mega Championship Contract Signing

Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano

AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio entered the ring and spoke about the significance of TripleMania and the AAA Mega Championship. Andrea Bazarte joined the commentary team to provide translations.

AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio interrupted alongside Dorian Roldán. Roldán wanted to discuss the suspension of Omos, but Rey said they had already addressed the matter.

Dominik argued that Omos did not deserve to be suspended, although Roldán instructed him to let him handle the discussion. Roldán acknowledged that Omos was wrong to attack Rey but asked the general manager to put the incident behind them.

Rey refused. Dominik claimed that he had warned Roldán they were wasting their time, while Rey said that any problems resulting from his decision would be on them.

El Grande Americano then entered to a strong reaction. He told Dominik that although he called himself the “King of the Luchadores,” he would have an opportunity to prove it at TripleMania in Mexico City.

Americano signed the contract, but Dominik refused to do so unless Rey lifted Omos’ suspension. Rey warned that he would strip Dominik of the Mega Championship if he refused to sign.

Americano asked Rey not to take that action because he wanted to defeat Dominik for the championship on behalf of Mexico and its people.

Omos then appeared in the crowd. When Rey ordered him to leave, Omos produced a ticket proving he had entered as a spectator. Rey struck Omos with the microphone and began fighting him until Americano pulled Rey away.

Dominik used the distraction to attack Americano, sending him into the barricade and steel steps. He retrieved a chair and repeatedly struck Americano across the back until Rey intervened.

Rey announced that he had reconsidered Omos’ suspension and proposed a match at TripleMania. If Omos defeats Rey, he will be reinstated. If Rey wins, Omos will be fired from AAA.

Omos accepted the stipulation. Dominik then signed the contract, officially confirming his AAA Mega Championship defense against El Grande Americano.

Los Perros del Mal vs. Dragon Lee and The Lucha Brothers

The match followed weeks of tension between Penta and Los Perros del Mal. Daga wanted Penta to rejoin the group, but Penta considered Bronco Nima its weak link.

Penta subsequently defeated Nima, prompting Daga to remove him from the group. Penta responded by recruiting his brother Rey Fénix and Dragon Lee, whom he described as his real family.

Dragon Lee and Ángel began the match by charging directly at each other. Both soon tagged out, bringing Fénix and Berto into the contest.

Fénix took Berto down after a fast exchange, but Daga ran across the ring and knocked Penta from the apron. Los Perros then isolated Fénix and triple-teamed him in the corner.

Daga drove Fénix into the ring post and attempted several pinfalls. When Fénix tried to build momentum, Ángel pulled down the ropes and sent him to the floor. Karmen Petrovic kicked Fénix in the face before Ángel draped his shirt over him and delivered a running knee.

Berto continued the assault, but Fénix eventually created an opening with a dropkick. He attempted to tag Penta, only for Daga to pull Penta from the apron.

Fénix later caught Berto with a headscissors takedown and finally reached Penta, who entered with a double DDT. Penta then launched Dragon Lee into Los Perros at ringside.

Lee delivered a running dropkick to Ángel and attempted a Styles Clash, but Daga stopped him with a dropkick. Daga followed with an assisted neckbreaker before Lee escaped a suplex and tagged Penta.

Penta and Daga traded chops and strikes until a simultaneous exchange left both men down. Berto and Fénix tagged in, with Berto landing a high kick for a two-count before Fénix answered with a rolling cutter.

Lee and Ángel exchanged knees and headbutts. Ángel turned Lee inside out with a superkick, but Lee recovered and trapped Ángel in position for a top-rope double stomp.

Daga intercepted Lee with a brainbuster before Penta dropped Daga. Berto then delivered a sit-out powerbomb to Fénix, who answered with a poisonrana for a nearfall.

Penta and Lee took Daga and Ángel out with dives through the ropes. Berto attempted a moonsault onto Fénix, but Fénix blocked it with his knees and followed with the Mexican Muscle Buster for the victory.

Winners: Dragon Lee and The Lucha Brothers

After the match, Karmen Petrovic climbed onto the ring apron and distracted the winners. Los Perros del Mal attacked from behind and closed the show by beating down Dragon Lee, Penta and Rey Fénix.