Piper Niven Shares Positive Injury Update Following Neck Surgery

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE star Piper Niven recently underwent an anterior discectomy to repair her injured neck in May.

Niven shared a positive update about her recovery on Instagram. She mentioned that her latest scans indicate her neck is “healing beautifully.”

Niven wrote, “Howdy cowpokes 🤠 got my 12 week scans and everything is ‘healing beautifully.’ I logged into a tonne of messages of love and concern and I wanted to say thank you so much 🥹💖 I am probably not gonna get back to anyone before I Irish goodbye back out of social media please don’t hate me 🤣 but thank you all for giving a hoot 🥰 Imma go back to living my geriatric Florida bam life 😘 Maybe be back on in a bit or maybe disappear off the face of the earth who knows 🤷‍♀️ I heard no one even does posts anymore so maybe no one will see this? Who am I even talking to? Ok love you bye 👋”

Niven has been sidelined with a neck injury since August 2025. There is currently no information on how long she will be out of action or when she might return to WWE TV. Updates will be provided as they become available.