AEW All In: London Results – August 30, 2026

AEW presented All In: London from Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 30, 2026. The event featured Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay, multiple title changes, several surprise appearances, and the return of Sting.

Full results from the show are below.

AEW All In: London “The Buy-In” Results

The Opps vs. Lio Rush and The Rascalz

The opening contest began with all eight competitors brawling before Action Andretti and Lio Rush officially started the match. The Opps isolated Rush with quick tags, while Katsuyori Shibata also controlled portions of the early action.

The Rascalz eventually increased the pace and turned the momentum in their team’s favor. Rush returned to the match and connected with a frog splash from the top rope to secure the victory.

Winners: Lio Rush and The Rascalz

Sisters of Sin vs. Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander

Skye Blue and Harley Cameron opened the women’s tag team contest after their confrontation on the previous night’s episode of AEW Collision.

Blue and Julia Hart controlled Cameron through frequent tags until Cameron created enough separation to reach Kris Statlander. Statlander cleaned house after receiving the hot tag and ultimately delivered her finishing move to score the pinfall.

Winners: Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander

Boom & Doom and The Hurt Syndicate vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Shane Taylor Promotions battled Big Boom AJ, QT Marshall, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin in an eight-man tag team match.

One of the more comedic moments saw an abdominal stretch develop into a chain stretching from the ring apron to the barricade. Shane Taylor Promotions later isolated Lashley, but Benjamin entered and helped The Hurt Syndicate regain control.

Big Boom AJ received his opportunity to shine during the closing stretch and helped his team earn the victory.

Winners: Boom & Doom and The Hurt Syndicate

Bryan Danielson Appears

Bryan Danielson made a surprise appearance during the pre-show and received a huge reaction from the Wembley Stadium crowd. Danielson subsequently joined the commentary team.

TBS Championship Match

Maya World (c) vs. Persephone

Persephone took control early, delivering a headscissors takedown and dropkick for a nearfall. Maya World responded with an avalanche fallaway slam followed by a bridging suplex.

A masked individual then interfered and attacked World, allowing Persephone to capitalize and capture the championship.

Winner and NEW TBS Champion: Persephone

Following the match, the masked attacker applied the Lockjaw to World before revealing herself as Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Baker’s first AEW appearance in two years was greeted by loud “DMD” chants.

Thekla Returns

Thekla also made a surprise return during “The Buy-In.” She climbed onto the panel desk and declared that AEW could not hold its biggest event without her.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion promised to watch the show closely and suggested that things would soon become “toxic” again.

AEW World Trios Championship Roulette Royale

The Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs began the match before being joined by The Demand, The Conglomeration, The Death Riders, and the trio of “Hangman” Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King.

The mystery wild-card team was eventually revealed as Swerve Strickland, Kofi Kingston, and Austin Creed, with Kingston and Creed competing under the name New Level.

Eliminations came quickly during the closing stages. Gabe Kidd eliminated Jay White after White had removed David Finlay. Page eliminated Kidd before Ricochet sent Page out of the match.

Strickland eliminated Ricochet, leaving Strickland, Kingston, Creed, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Kidd as the final six. Kingston narrowly avoided elimination when Prince Nana helped wheelbarrow him toward the ring steps without allowing his feet to touch the floor.

Strickland and New Level eventually eliminated Castagnoli and PAC to win the match and capture the vacant championships.

Winners and NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Swerve Strickland and New Level

AEW All In: London Main Card Results

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match

Divine Dominion (c) vs. The Brawling Birds

Megan Bayne initially overpowered Jamie Hayter, but Alex Windsor entered and helped The Brawling Birds send both champions to the floor.

Divine Dominion recovered and isolated Hayter before Windsor received the tag and took the fight to Lena Kross. The champions repeatedly prevented Hayter and Windsor from building sustained momentum, with Kross breaking up several pinning attempts.

Bayne delivered a double German suplex before Kross tagged back into the match. Divine Dominion attempted to overwhelm Hayter, but she countered with a double DDT.

Windsor later suplexed Bayne onto the apron, allowing The Brawling Birds to hit Two Birds One Stone and capture the championships.

Winners and NEW AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions: The Brawling Birds

AEW Continental Championship Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness

The match began with technical exchanges before Nigel McGuinness focused his attack on Jon Moxley’s arm. Moxley responded by removing the tape from McGuinness’ ankle and targeting the vulnerable joint.

McGuinness used the loose tape to temporarily blind Moxley and later attempted to apply the London Dungeon. Moxley escaped by biting his opponent’s hand, but McGuinness soon connected with the Tower of London for a two-count.

The challenger eventually trapped Moxley in the London Dungeon, only for the champion to escape and apply an ankle lock. McGuinness countered into a pinning combination for another close nearfall.

Moxley returned to the damaged ankle and delivered a curb stomp before reapplying the ankle lock. McGuinness crawled toward the ropes but was unable to reach them and ultimately submitted.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion: Jon Moxley

AEW International Championship Match

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada

Kyle Fletcher immediately knocked Kazuchika Okada out of the ring, only for Konosuke Takeshita to drop the champion with a Takeshita Line.

All three Don Callis Family members traded control throughout the fast-paced contest. Fletcher delivered a half-and-half suplex to Okada before hitting Takeshita with a Michinoku Driver. Okada answered with a dropkick, while Takeshita used a Rainmaker against Okada.

A screwdriver was introduced, but Takeshita gained possession before being double-teamed by his opponents. Okada attempted a Rainmaker and inadvertently struck Fletcher when Takeshita moved out of the way.

Takeshita later hit Fletcher with Raging Fire, but Okada broke up the pin and delivered a Rainmaker. Fletcher prevented Okada from scoring the fall and continued exchanging strikes with Takeshita.

After Fletcher delivered the turnbuckle brainbuster, Okada struck him with the Rainmaker and scored the decisive pinfall.

Fletcher considered attacking Okada with the championship after the match, but Don Callis intervened. Fletcher eventually handed Okada the title and joined Callis in raising the new champion’s arms.

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: Kazuchika Okada

Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match for an AEW World Championship Opportunity

Andrade El Idolo and MJF began the match before Nick Wayne entered as the third participant. “Speedball” Mike Bailey joined next and immediately attacked both men.

Tommaso Ciampa was the next entrant, but Chris Jericho attacked him on the entrance ramp. Mark Davis followed and delivered piledrivers to several competitors, including Jericho, Andrade, Bailey, Ciampa, Wayne, and MJF.

Komander entered and wiped out the field with a dive before Mistico joined the match. Daniel Garcia arrived as the tenth entrant and attacked Mistico on the ramp. Jack Perry was the final announced participant and quickly applied the Snare Trap to Ciampa.

Jericho later caught MJF with the Judas Effect, but MJF survived the resulting pin attempt. Wayne followed with a Phoenix Splash to Davis, who kicked out at two.

MJF pretended to make peace with Wayne before delivering a low blow and hitting the Heat Seeker. Andrade then caught MJF with a spinning elbow and pinned Wayne to earn a future AEW World Championship match.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender: Andrade El Idolo

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Cage & Cope (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Christian Cage and Matt Jackson began with a pair of clean breaks before Cage dropped Matt with a shoulder tackle and slapped him across the face.

Adam Copeland tagged in and joined Cage in controlling Matt. The Young Bucks eventually isolated Cage, but he fought back with a double reverse DDT and tagged in Copeland.

Copeland and Cage repeatedly targeted Matt’s neck, while the Bucks responded with superkicks and high-speed tandem offense. Nick Jackson appeared to injure his knee after landing a dive to the floor, and the injury prevented the Bucks from completing the Meltzer Driver moments later.

Cage took advantage by attacking Nick’s leg. The champions hit Matt with the Shatter Machine, but he kicked out. The Bucks later delivered the BTE Trigger to Cage before Copeland prevented the referee from completing the three-count by placing his head beneath the official’s hand.

The Bucks connected with another BTE Trigger, but Cage survived. Copeland then intercepted Nick with a Spear as the challengers attempted another Meltzer Driver.

During the closing moments, Cage distracted the referee with one of the championship belts before concealing a wrench in his arm brace. He used the weapon against both Bucks, allowing Copeland to deliver a Spear to Matt for the victory.

Afterward, the Motor City Machine Guns confronted the champions. FTR then returned alongside Stokely Hathaway, while The Young Bucks and New Level also joined the crowded post-match scene.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: Cage & Cope

TNT Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match

Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin

Kevin Knight immediately attacked Darby Allin and struck him with the TNT Championship. Allin fought back and sent a table crashing into Knight before rearranging the steel steps.

Knight placed Allin on the commentary desk and connected with a springboard clothesline for a two-count. Allin later delivered consecutive Code Reds, including one onto a collection of chairs.

Brian Cage and Jake Doyle interfered on Knight’s behalf, restraining Allin against the ropes and attacking him with the chairs. Darby’s father, Steven Borden, entered and attempted to even the odds, but Cage drove him through a table.

As Knight prepared to launch a Coast-to-Coast attack, the lights went out. Sting then made his surprise return and headed to the ring carrying his baseball bat.

Sting handed the bat to Allin before dropping Knight with the Scorpion Death Drop. Sting and Borden set up a ladder, but Borden persuaded Sting to climb down before launching himself onto Cage and Doyle.

The fight between Allin and Knight continued onto the entrance stage. Allin climbed the lighting structure and delivered an avalanche Coffin Drop that sent both men crashing through the stage.

Knight was placed on a stretcher, but Allin climbed back onto the stage and delivered one final Coffin Drop to secure the championship.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Darby Allin

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

Mercedes Moné immediately targeted Willow Nightingale’s injured hand, although the champion initially used her power to control the challenger.

Nightingale caught Moné during an attempted hurricanrana and drove her into the barricade. Moné responded by removing a turnbuckle pad and sending Nightingale face-first into the exposed steel.

Moné continued attacking the injured hand and applied a keylock before following with crossface strikes. Nightingale escaped and delivered a clothesline to the back of Moné’s head.

Both women narrowly returned to the ring before the referee’s ten-count. Moné applied a Kimura, but Nightingale powered free and hit a missile dropkick. The champion later connected with a Spanish Fly for a two-count.

Moné trapped Nightingale in the Statement Maker, only for Willow to escape and deliver a Death Valley Driver into the corner. Moné avoided a cannonball and drove Nightingale into the turnbuckles with a sunset flip powerbomb.

Nightingale’s injured hand caused her to lose her grip while attempting a moonsault, but she recovered and landed the move across Moné’s back for another nearfall.

Moné hit the Money Maker after sending Willow into the exposed turnbuckle, but the champion kicked out. Nightingale later accidentally struck the referee when she delivered a Pounce to Moné.

Willow used the championship belt and delivered the Doctor Bomb, but the recovering referee was unable to make the count quickly enough. Moné subsequently countered an avalanche Doctor Bomb with a hurricanrana.

After escaping another Money Maker attempt, Nightingale was caught in the Statement Maker. Moné tightened the hold and forced the champion to submit.

Winner and NEW AEW Women’s World Champion: Mercedes Moné

AEW World Championship Match

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay entered alongside members of the United Empire, while Kenny Omega was accompanied by The Elite for the highly anticipated main event.

The two immediately exchanged chops and elbow strikes. Omega focused his offense on Ospreay’s neck, while Ospreay used his speed to send the champion to the floor with a dive.

Omega regained control with a knee strike and backbreaker before continuing to target Ospreay’s neck. Ospreay responded with a dropkick, sunset flip powerbomb, and a neck-first guillotine across the ropes.

The action spilled to the floor, where Ospreay attempted to set up a table. Omega struck him with a monitor before powerbombing the bloodied challenger from the commentary desk through the table.

Ospreay returned to the ring at the referee’s count of nine and was immediately struck with a V-Trigger. Omega followed with a snap dragon suplex on the apron, another suplex on the floor, and a missile dropkick.

Ospreay eventually stopped Omega’s momentum with the Hidden Blade. With Omega bleeding near his eye, Ospreay connected with a series of kicks and later delivered a powerbomb followed by a Styles Clash for a two-count.

Omega countered an Oscutter with a knee strike to the neck before landing multiple V-Triggers. Ospreay landed on his feet following a reverse hurricanrana attempt, but Omega avoided another Hidden Blade and struck with an additional V-Trigger.

Omega delivered the Tiger Driver ’91, another V-Trigger, and the One-Winged Angel, but Ospreay kicked out at two.

Ospreay answered with his own Tiger Driver before countering another One-Winged Angel and delivering Omega’s signature move himself. Omega stunned the challenger by kicking out at one.

Ospreay followed with the Hidden Blade and Stormbreaker, but Omega again kicked out at one. Ospreay removed his elbow pad and delivered one final Hidden Blade to win the match and capture the AEW World Championship.

Winner and NEW AEW World Champion: Will Ospreay