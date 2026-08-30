Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Saturday, September 26th, 2026, through Saturday, November 14th, 2026, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

You can check out the list of events below:

* AEW All Out (Chicago, Illinois) on September 26th – 6,834 tickets sold.

* AEW WrestleDream (Orlando, Florida) on October 17th – 3,468 tickets sold.

* AEW Full Gear (Phoenix, Arizona) on November 14th – 3,974 tickets sold.