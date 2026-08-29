Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW All In: London

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is scheduled to host its 2026 All In: London pay-per-view (PPV) on Sunday, August 30, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Updated betting odds have been released for six key matches, including the AEW World Championship Match, the AEW Women’s World Championship Match, the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match, the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match, the AEW International Championship Match, and the AEW TNT Championship Match. Currently, no odds are available for the Casino Gauntlet Match, the Trios Championship Match, or the Continental Challenge Cup Finals.

Will Ospreay is favored to defeat Kenny Omega and become the new AEW World Champion. Similarly, Mercedes Moné is favored to beat Willow Nightingale and become the new AEW Women’s World Champion. The Young Bucks are expected to dethrone Cage & Cope and become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, while The Brawling Birds are favored to defeat Divine Dominion to claim the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship.

In the AEW International Championship 3-Way Match, Konosuke Takeshita is favored to overcome the reigning champion Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada to become the new champion. Additionally, in the AEW TNT Championship Match, Darby Allin is expected to defeat Kevin Knight and become the new champion.

You can check out the current betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match

The Elite’s “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega (c) +900 vs. “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay -3000

Odds opened Ospreay -800 and Omega +425. Current odds imply a 96.8% probability of Ospreay winning the belt.

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

The Conglomeration’s Willow Nightingale (c) +225 vs. “The CEO” Mercedes Moné -350

Odds opened Nightingale -175 and Mone +135. Current odds imply a 77.8% probability of Mone winning the belt.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland) (c) +350 vs. The Elite’s The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) -1000

Odds opened TYB -175 and C&C +135. Current odds imply a 90.9% probability of The Young Bucks winning the belt.

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match

Divine Dominion (“The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) (c) +900 vs. The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) -3000

Odds opened TBB -400 and DD +250. Current odds imply a 96.8% probability of The Brawling Birds winning the belts.

AEW International Championship 3-Way Match

Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher (c) +300 vs. “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita -500 vs. Don Callis Family’s “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada +500

Odds opened Takeshita +100, Fletcher +110 and Okada +450. Current odds imply an 83.3% probability of Takeshita winning the belt.

AEW TNT Championship Match

Don Callis Family’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight (c) +170 vs. Darby Allin -250

Odds opened Allin -500 and Knight +300. Current odds imply a 71.4% probability of Allin winning the belt.