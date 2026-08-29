The IInspiration’s Jessie McKay Announces Pregnancy

AEW star Jessie McKay recently announced on Instagram that she is expecting her second child. McKay shared a reel showcasing pictures of her baby bump at 16 weeks along.

McKay wrote, “4 months of growing you, baby girl & a lifetime of loving you!”

McKay gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, in December 2023. Earlier this year, McKay and Cassie Lee, known as The IInspiration, left TNA Wrestling and signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). They made their AEW television debut on the March 4th episode of Dynamite, where they faced The Brawling Birds and lost.

Since then, McKay has not wrestled; her last match took place during the ROH taping on May 30, where she and Cassie lost to Harley Cameron and Mina Shirakawa.