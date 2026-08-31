Kofi Signals “New Beginnings” With Name Change After Joining AEW

Kofi is fully embracing a new chapter in his wrestling career following his arrival in AEW.

Kofi and Austin Creed made their AEW debuts at All In: London 2026 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, joining forces with Swerve Strickland as New Level.

The trio immediately made their presence felt by capturing the AEW World Trios Championships in their first match together, giving Kofi and Creed championship gold on their very first night with the company. Following the debut, Kofi took to social media on Monday and further signaled the beginning of a new era by removing his longtime “Kingston” surname from his profile.

He wrote: “Here’s to new beginnings… 🥂”

The change follows Kofi and Creed adopting modified names for their AEW careers. Creed is now being presented as “Awesome” Austin Creed, while his longtime tag team partner is simply going by Kofi.

The two departed WWE earlier this year following lengthy runs with the company before resurfacing at All In as Swerve Strickland’s mystery partners. Their arrival immediately established New Level as a major force in AEW’s trios division, with Kofi’s decision to move on from the Kingston name further emphasizing the fresh start.