Britt Baker Fires Back At Fan Over Backstage Reputation Following AEW Return

Britt Baker has addressed her long-awaited return to AEW while also responding to a fan who referenced reports about her past relationships behind the scenes.

As seen during the AEW All In: London 2026 Buy-In, Baker made her return to the company after an extended absence from television.

The appearance marked Baker’s first time on an AEW broadcast since November 2024, ending a lengthy period away from the company’s programming.

Following her comeback, Baker took to Twitter/X to thank fans for continuing to support her throughout her absence.

“Guys I’m beyond grateful for all the love. I missed you more than you’ll ever know. Thanks for never giving up on me 🫶

D👇🏼M👇🏼D👇🏼”

Baker’s return also prompted one fan to reference previous reports and speculation regarding her backstage relationships in AEW.

The fan wrote: “So glad you’re back. Please, with all due respect, work well with others this time!”

Baker responded directly and cautioned the fan against believing everything reported about her. “Please, with all do respect, don’t believe everything you read.”

Baker did not elaborate further on which specific reports she was referring to. Her appearance at All In marked a significant return for one of AEW’s longest-tenured women’s division stars, with Baker having been part of the company since its inaugural year in 2019.

With her lengthy absence now over, attention turns to what AEW has planned for Baker following her return at Wembley Stadium.