Backstage News On AEW All In Creative Plans And Match Timelines

Fightful Select has reported that plans for the AEW World Trios Championship Royale Roulette Match were finalized over the past week. Additionally, it was mentioned that the matchup between Darby Allin and Kevin Knight for the AEW TNT Championship has been in the works for the last couple of months.

The report also indicated that MJF and Andrade have been planned for the Casino Gauntlet Match for several months. Furthermore, the Divine Dominion vs. Brawling Birds match has been a general plan since the Brawling Birds’ early days as a team. It was noted that the decision for the Motor City Machine Guns not to be included in the build was “by design” during their debuts.

This update follows earlier reports from July stating that Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega has been the planned match for the AEW World Championship since the beginning of the year. This includes the storyline progression that led to MJF, followed by Darby Allin, and then MJF again winning the title.