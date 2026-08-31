Backstage Update On Why MVP Missed AEW All In: London

During the Buy In pre-show at the 2026 AEW All In: London pay-per-view (PPV) event, The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) teamed up with Boom & Doom (referred to as “Big Boom” AJ and QT Marshall) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match against Shane Taylor Promotions, which consisted of Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and “Captain” Shawn Dean. The combined team of The Hurt Syndicate and Boom & Doom emerged victorious in the match. However, MVP was not present at the event.

According to Fightful Select, MVP’s absence was due to visa issues. Reports indicate that changes in the visa process for traveling to the U.K. contributed to his inability to attend. Efforts are reportedly being made to resolve this issue for future events.