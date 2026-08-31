Mercedes Mone Pays Tribute To Sasha Banks Persona At AEW All In Afterparty

Mercedes Moné celebrated her historic night at AEW All In: London 2026 by paying tribute to her former WWE persona, Sasha Banks.

During Sunday’s pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium, Moné defeated Willow Nightingale to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship. The victory added another major title to Moné’s collection, although she revealed during the post-show media scrum that she suffered a broken nose during the match.

Despite the injury, Moné wasn’t finished celebrating. The newly crowned AEW Women’s World Champion attended the Sweet Chin Disco afterparty at Crystal Club Wembley, where she stepped behind the decks and took on DJ duties for the first time. Moné ultimately closed out her set with a nod to her WWE past.

Footage shared on social media showed Moné dancing as “Sky’s the Limit,” the entrance theme she famously used while performing as Sasha Banks in WWE, played at the venue. The moment provided a nostalgic callback to one of the most recognizable periods of Moné’s career as she celebrated reaching another major milestone under her current name.

After defeating Nightingale at Wembley Stadium, Moné leaves All In as the new AEW Women’s World Champion — albeit with a broken nose — before capping off the evening with an unexpected tribute to Sasha Banks.