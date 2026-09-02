Photo: Alexa Bliss Shows Off Black Eye After Nasty Fall

WWE star Alexa Bliss recently shared on her Instagram Stories that she had a nasty fall that resulted in a black eye. She explained that she slipped and hit her eye on the shower handle, and when she woke up, she had a shiner.

Bliss wrote, “Got up to pee in the middle of the night, slipped & hit my eye on the shower handle. Woke up like this.” You can see the photos she posted below.

Bliss is scheduled to compete this weekend at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event. She will team up with Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley to face Jade Cargill and The Baddies (Michin and B-Fab) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event will take place on Sunday, September 6, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.