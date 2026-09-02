Carmella Clarifies Retirement Comments: “Definitely Not Retired”

According to a previous report by PWMania.com, WWE veteran Carmella appeared on the “Hot Mom Sh*t” podcast with Laura Cleary and mentioned that she had retired from professional wrestling while discussing her work with her husband, Corey Graves, in WWE. Carmella also stated that she can no longer wrestle because she is a mother and has children.

However, Carmella recently took to her Twitter (X) account to respond to a fan’s reaction to her earlier comments, and it appears she has backtracked on her statement. She clarified that her foot is healed and that she is in the best shape of her life. Carmella emphasized that she is definitely not retired.

Carmella wrote, “You guys…. My foot is healed. And I’m in the best shape of my life….. definitely not retired.”

Bayley responded to Carmella’s post with a straightforward reply: “PROVE IT.” It remains unclear whether this will lead to Carmella’s imminent return, potentially leading to a rivalry with Bayley as her first opponent. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Carmella departed from WWE in 2025 when her contract expired and was not renewed. Her last match in a WWE live event took place in March 2023.