Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For The Bloodline At Survivor Series WarGames

Royce Keys, the winner of the 2026 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle, made his return to WWE television on the August 24th episode of RAW. He teamed up with Bronco Nima and Lucien Price from OTM to interrupt the main event match, which featured The Bloodline’s The Usos facing Solo Sikoa and LA Knight. The trio attacked all the participants involved in the match.

The following Monday Night RAW, Keys, Nima, and Price ambushed Jimmy and Jey Uso in the parking lot before Fatu even arrived, then fled the scene. Later, during a promo segment between Roman Reigns and LA Knight, Sikoa was found injured and bleeding backstage.

According to Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE seems to be setting up a WarGames match involving members of the entire Bloodline, including Fatu and Sikoa, against Royce Keys and OTM. However, the remaining two members of Keys’ proposed team have not yet been identified. Meltzer believes that the members of the Bloodline will set aside their differences in time for Survivor Series, as they will have a common enemy to face. The proposed match would require Reigns and Sikoa to cooperate despite their conflicts.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, November 28th, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.