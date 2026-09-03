Becky Lynch On WWE’s Original Reluctance To Push Her As A Top Star

Becky Lynch has reflected on the real-life frustration that helped fuel her transformation into “The Man” and one of WWE’s biggest stars in 2018.

During an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, Lynch explained that she had grown tired of repeatedly coming close to a major opportunity without ever feeling like WWE viewed her as the person the company wanted to build around.

According to Lynch, much of the frustration audiences saw from her during that period was genuine. “It was one of those things where it was just, I was sick of taking a backseat, and that was kind of real. That angst was real. It was like always almost getting the shot and then never being the one that was picked, never being the one that they were going to hand the ball to and say, ‘Yeah, this is our girl. Go run with it.’ It was like, even the first time that I won the SmackDown Women’s Championship. That wasn’t the plan. I think it was meant to go to Nikki Bella, actually, who, by the way, had just come back from her broken neck. But the audience kind of liked me, you know, and they just, once it was revealed, they just started chanting, ‘Becky.’ The office had to take notice of that and go, ‘Well, yeah. All right. I guess we kind of got to go with her.’ But I don’t think the plan was ever going to be to give it to me again unless I took it. And so that was that opportunity of like, ‘All right, I’m not sitting around. I’m going to make this as interesting as I possibly can.’ Sometimes I did things that, to be honest with you, that I regret. I said a lot of mean things that, it was all about selling the conflict, or at least that’s how I justified it to myself. But that was it. It was, ‘I’m not sitting around anymore. I am great, and I am going to claim my greatness.’”

Lynch’s first SmackDown Women’s Championship victory came at Backlash in September 2016, when she won a six-pack elimination challenge to become the inaugural champion.

Two years later, her career reached another level following SummerSlam 2018. Although WWE initially attempted to position Lynch as the antagonist in her rivalry with Charlotte Flair, the audience overwhelmingly supported her, helping propel the emergence of “The Man.”

Lynch’s momentum eventually carried her into the main event of WrestleMania 35, where she defeated Flair and Ronda Rousey to leave the show holding both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

Looking back, Lynch believes that breakthrough came because she stopped waiting to be selected for the top spot and instead became determined to make herself impossible for WWE to overlook.