Bronson Reed Reportedly Being Considered For Top Heel Role In WWE

Bronson Reed’s return to WWE television reportedly isn’t far away, with creative plans now taking shape for his comeback.

According to WrestleVotes Radio via Fightful Select, WWE creative has settled on a direction for Reed’s return following several weeks of discussions.

Reed is expected to receive a prominent role once he resurfaces on television, with his name reportedly gaining traction internally as a potential top-level heel.

Another positive indication regarding WWE’s plans came during Reed’s recent visit to company headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Reed reportedly filmed promotional material during the visit while also participating in discussions surrounding merchandise concepts and potential revisions. The amount of attention devoted to his presentation was viewed as an encouraging sign regarding how WWE intends to position him upon his return.

While an exact date has yet to be reported, the expectation is that Reed’s comeback is drawing very close.

Reed has been sidelined since suffering a torn biceps earlier this year. During his absence, he has continued teasing his eventual return on social media, including sharing updates showing changes to his physique.

With creative plans reportedly in place and promotional material already filmed, all indications are that Reed could return to WWE programming in the near future — potentially with a significant heel push awaiting him.