WWE Considering Halftime-Style Musical Performances For Major Events

WWE reportedly has bigger plans in mind for incorporating live musical performances into its major events, beginning with this weekend’s Sunday Night’s Main Event.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, the original plan involving Lil Yachty at the September 6 event was for the Atlanta-based rapper to perform a concert rather than wrestle Baron Corbin.

WWE has since announced that fellow Atlanta native Quavo will perform at State Farm Arena. WrestleVotes noted that TKO was determined to feature some form of musical performance during the show.

The concept is reportedly being viewed as both an enhancement to the live fan experience and a test for potentially incorporating similar performances into larger WWE events moving forward.

WWE’s long-term vision is said to resemble halftime shows at major sporting events, with musical performances potentially becoming another attraction on major cards when the host city, venue and overall atmosphere make sense.

WWE officially announced Quavo’s involvement with Sunday’s show, stating:

As first announced by Complex, Hip Hop Superstar Quavo will open Sunday Night’s Main Event in his hometown of Atlanta, performing an unreleased track off his upcoming album QROMELIFE, due out on all platforms soon.

A lifelong fan of WWE, Quavo has made appearances at WWE Day 1, where his group Migos’ song “Straightenin” was the official theme song for the PLE, took in WWE Bad Blood at ringside alongside Lil Yachty, and Yeeted alongside “Main Event” Jey Uso on Raw in January of 2025.

Don’t miss all the action at Sunday Night’s Main Event streaming LIVE on Sept. 6 at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and YouTube internationally.

Sunday Night’s Main Event takes place Sunday, September 6, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.