The Usos Fire Off Cryptic Message

The Usos sparked plenty of speculation on social media Thursday after issuing a short but pointed message to their critics.

Writing from Jimmy and Jey Uso’s joint X account, the WWE stars made no reference to any specific person or incident. “We draw. That’s the difference between us and them. Stop bi**hing and do sum shi,” they wrote.

The brothers then followed up with a second post that appeared to broaden the message rather than identify a particular target. “Thats to all yall mfs,” they added.

We draw. That’s the difference between us and them. Stop bitching and do sum shi — The Usos (@WWEUsos) September 3, 2026

Thats to all yall mfs.

🩸 — The Usos (@WWEUsos) September 3, 2026

Neither post included a name, quote, screenshot or direct reply, and it remains unclear what specifically prompted the comments.

The timing, however, has led to online speculation regarding recent remarks from Andrade El Idolo.

Earlier this week, Andrade argued that WWE has continued providing opportunities to Samoan wrestlers who, in his opinion, have not necessarily earned them, while Mexican wrestlers haven’t received the same opportunities. Andrade specifically excluded Roman Reigns from his criticism, saying the OTC had earned his position, while pointing to wrestlers further down the card.

Andrade named Santos Escobar, Angel Garza and Berto among the Mexican wrestlers he believes possessed the ability to succeed but were never given a sustained push, while making a similar argument regarding his own two WWE runs.

Given The Usos’ family connection to Reigns and their position as two of WWE’s most prominent Samoan performers, some fans have interpreted their posts as a response to Andrade.

There is currently no confirmation that Andrade was the intended target, however. Neither Jimmy nor Jey referenced him, and nothing contained within their posts directly connects their comments to Andrade’s remarks.

The second post could even suggest the opposite, with The Usos explicitly stating that their message was directed toward “all yall mfs” rather than one particular person.

Their “we draw” comment could also be interpreted more broadly as a response to recurring criticism over whether their positions in WWE have been earned or aided by their membership in the Anoa’i wrestling family.

Andrade’s original comments also contained considerably more nuance than some of the subsequent discussion surrounding them. He acknowledged that WWE had always treated him well personally and praised AEW for providing opportunities to wrestlers from around the world despite the company being less than a decade old.

His broader argument was that WWE ultimately decides who receives a push and that Mexican wrestlers haven’t been afforded the same opportunities.

It’s also not a completely new criticism from Andrade. Following his first WWE departure in 2021, he publicly highlighted the absence of Mexican wrestlers from the WrestleMania 37 card. When reports subsequently emerged that WWE was interested in recruiting additional talent from Mexico, Andrade responded by suggesting it would simply result in more wrestlers sitting in the locker room.

The notable difference this time was Andrade specifically placing Samoan wrestlers on the other side of that comparison.

Andrade had two runs with WWE, first from 2015 until 2021 and again beginning in January 2024. During his time with the company, he held both the NXT and United States Championships. Following his second departure, he competed in Mexico for The Crash while serving out a non-compete period before joining AEW.

Andrade won the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: London on Sunday, earning himself a future opportunity at the AEW World Championship.

Jimmy and Jey Uso, meanwhile, remain with WWE and are currently involved in a rivalry with OTM and Royce Keys.

For now, any connection between The Usos’ comments and Andrade remains purely speculative unless either side addresses the situation directly.