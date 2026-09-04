New Details On WWE Pay Cut Offered To Kofi And Austin Creed

PWMania.com previously reported on rumors surrounding AEW World Trios Champions The New Level (Kofi and Austin Creed), formerly known as The New Day in WWE, particularly regarding the pay cut offered to them by WWE before they decided to leave.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Kofi revealed that the pay cut WWE proposed was more than 50%. Wrestling podcaster Conrad Thompson later claimed that he had heard WWE’s proposed pay cut for the team was as high as 75% less than the original contracts they had signed the previous year.

However, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the pay cut requested by The New Level was indeed slightly more than 50%, contradicting Thompson’s claim of a 75% reduction.

Regardless, The New Level have since parted ways with WWE and joined AEW. They made their debut at All In: London 2026, teaming up with Swerve Strickland and winning the AEW World Trios Titles.