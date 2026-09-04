Becky Lynch Offers Advice To WWE’s Younger Stars

WWE veteran Becky Lynch was a guest on the No Contest Wrestling Podcast, where she shared her advice for younger talents.

Lynch said, “I said this to one of the younger girls the other day: ‘You don’t wanna achieve too much right now. You wanna be percolating. Because if you get there, you’re so young. What else is there? You gotta build to it… The audience wants it and that they’re galvanizing behind you. Let them bring you to it. If you get it now — yeah, you see other people getting it. You want that for yourself. That’s not gonna feel as good, you know?’ Because there’s so much time. Then you’re one time, two time, three time, fourth time. Then the audience, they don’t wanna see you be six time, seven time, eight time, nine time, 10 time champion. But that’s how gonna go.”

On Chelsea Green’s WWE Women’s Title win:

“It’s like when Chelsea won the title. Everybody’s like, ‘Yes! This is amazing. She did it.’ Everybody’s happy because it’s the first time. They saw her journey to get there. So I think it’s all about knowing your time and don’t be in a rush. It’ll all happen if it’s meant to happen, when it’s gonna happen. All in due time.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)