AJ Styles Reveals What Impressed Him About Jon Moxley In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles appeared on an episode of WWE Retrospective, where he confidently discussed his WWE Championship Match against AEW star Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose) at Backlash 2016.

Styles said, “Well, I definitely was on a roll. I mean, I just got done with the John Cena matches and the freaking — Roman Reigns, with the Usos and the OC. I’m rolling, I’m rolling right here. And the opportunity to wrestle Dean — and we’d had the opportunity to do some live events together and man, he was so good. We had great chemistry as well. So I knew this was going to be a really good match.”

On working with Moxley:

“Having the opportunity to be in the ring with him – again, another guy who has perfect timing in everything that we did and is so calm in there. I’ve never met anybody who — I mean, listen, I get overhyped sometimes in my match. Not Dean. He’s the same from the first to the last… He never got tired. I remember being exhausted at the end of this match and I think he just walked by, ‘No problem.’ Got him a cup of water and he was fine.”

On winning the title:

“This is what you work your whole career for. I mean, you’re in the biggest company in the world and you are the heavyweight champion. That is unbelievably huge, especially for somebody like AJ Styles. A lot of people didn’t think that I’d get to this point in my career, and to be able to pull that off is pretty awesome.”

You can check out Styles’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)