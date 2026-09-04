CM Punk Reportedly Lands New Acting Role In ABC Series “R.J. Decker”

According to PWInsider.com, CM Punk, the Undisputed WWE Champion, has landed a new acting role in the popular ABC series “RJ Decker.” The report states that the show is primarily filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, with some scenes shot in Orlando, Florida. Details about Punk’s specific role have not yet been disclosed, but he has been working on the series in Florida.

“RJ Decker” is set to debut its second season on ABC on Tuesday, September 15th. The show follows the main character, RJ Decker (played by Scott Speedman), a former newspaper photographer turned private investigator. After being released from prison, Decker begins his career as a PI in South Florida.

This marks another acting role for Punk, who recently appeared in the vampire-themed action-horror-thriller “Night Patrol” alongside Justin Long and Dermot Mulroney. He also co-stars in the romantic comedy “Guarding Stars,” which premieres on Netflix on November 18th.