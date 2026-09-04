Backstage Update On AEW’s Plans For Andrade’s World Title Shot Following All In

As PWMania.com previously reported, during this past Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company established a match for the AEW World Championship between the reigning champion Will Ospreay and former champion Jon Moxley, set to take place at All Out later this month. This announcement comes despite Andrade El Ídolo earning a future World Title shot at All In: London last weekend by winning the Casino Gauntlet Match.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed a storyline where Andrade is not in a hurry to cash in his World Title shot. Instead, he is focusing on successfully defending his National Championship. This suggests that Andrade may delay his title opportunity, which could happen further down the line.

According to the rules of the Casino Gauntlet, Andrade must provide a week’s notice to cash in his title shot. However, it remains unclear when he intends to do so, which means he may face Will Ospreay or Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at an unspecified time.

Meltzer also mentioned that Ospreay defending his AEW World Title against MJF will be a significant main event, but he was uncertain when this match would take place. He speculated that Tony Khan plans to have multiple contenders vying for Ospreay’s title, similar to how he handled MJF earlier this year.

In the main event of this past Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, Ospreay teamed up with Andrade and the United Empire to defeat The Dogs and The Demand in a 10-man tag team match. Afterward, Andrade and Ospreay shared a moment, shaking hands and showing mutual respect, with Andrade holding his title contract. Andrade’s next match is scheduled for this weekend’s AEW Collision, where he will defend his National Title against Gabe Kidd. The show airs on Saturday, September 5th, at 8 PM ET on TNT via tape delay.