Speculation On Potential Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Fifth Match

In the main event of AEW All: London 2026 this past Sunday, Kenny Omega defended the AEW World Title against Will Ospreay, who emerged victorious and captured the title. On AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, Ospreay hinted at the possibility of a rematch with Omega down the line, but he was interrupted by The Demand and The Dogs.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that whether a fifth match happens may ultimately come down to Omega and whether he wants to put his body through another match of that level. He expressed concerns about the possibility of a rematch, noting that Omega has put his body through a lot. Meltzer cautioned that if they do have another match and it doesn’t live up to their previous encounters, it could be seen as a disappointment. He acknowledged that while he doesn’t want to doubt Omega’s ability to match past performances, it would be a significant challenge.

As Ospreay noted on Dynamite, AEW is presenting the singles series between the two as tied at 2-2. Ospreay has victories over Omega at All In and AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023, while Omega won at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and PWG All Star Weekend 11 in 2015.