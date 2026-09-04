Backstage Update On AEW All In 2027 Location

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has just wrapped up its biggest event of the year, All In: London, which marked the promotion’s third return to Wembley Stadium in London, England, in 2026.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, AEW is planning to hold its 2027 All In pay-per-view (PPV) event in the United States. The report indicates that conversations with people connected to AEW and attendees at Wembley Stadium suggest that the “general feeling” is that next year’s All In will take place somewhere in North America rather than overseas.

The report also mentioned that sources indicate AEW will be taking a year off from Wembley Stadium, but it’s important to note that “nothing is finalized” at this point.

AEW hosted the 2023 and 2024 All In shows at Wembley Stadium, while last year’s event was held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. According to the Brent Council, the turnstile count for All In 2026 was 41,102, and WrestleTix reported that 47,054 tickets were sold for the event as of last Sunday. AEW CEO and President Tony Khan announced prior to the PPV that it was approaching a $6 million gate, which would make it the third-largest gate in AEW history.