Update On Bo Dallas’ Wrestling Future Following WWE Release

Former WWE star Bo Dallas, known as Uncle Howdy, was released by the company earlier this year, along with the rest of the Wyatt Family. In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Dallas’s future in the pro wrestling industry.

Sapp mentioned that he hasn’t heard anything concrete about what’s next for Dallas, other than that he is making appearances, attending conventions, and signing autographs. Additionally, Sapp noted that there had been discussions about Dallas’s involvement in a potential startup wrestling company. These talks occurred while Bray Wyatt, Dallas’s late brother, was still alive, as Wyatt was also expected to be a part of the new organization.

Dallas was previously released by WWE in April 2021 and didn’t wrestle elsewhere until his return to the promotion, where he began appearing as Uncle Howdy. Based on Sapp’s comments, it remains uncertain what Dallas plans to do next in his wrestling career.